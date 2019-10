Would you have someone write your wedding vows for you?

Miles in the Morning undertakes this quandry. Weddings are obviously a ton of work, and if you're the type of person who just can't seem to relay what you want to say onto pen and paper, it might not be a bad option!

Is it too impersonal to have someone else write your vows? What about a close friend or family member? What if someone asks you to write a eulogy?