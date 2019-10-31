10.31.19 Fired From America - $1,000,000 Bill Depost
October 31, 2019
It's time to fire somebody from America!
Today, we have a man trying to deposit into his bank account a rather large bill.
In fact, it was a $1,000,000 bill.
Those do not exist!
Fired.
