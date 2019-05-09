11 Movie Flubs To Help You Get Over The Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup Mistake
May 9, 2019
Continuity errors are inevitable. We're all human, we all make mistakes. Not to mention when you're working on a project set in a different time period, it's hard to go back and forth between worlds.
As you probably already know, Game of Thrones has been dragged all week long after a coffee cup appeared in episode 4. Honestly, it's not that big of a deal. The scene was fairly quick. If you were engrossed in the story, you didn't even notice it. But, for whatever reason people are having a hard time getting over it.
Don't worry though, we're here for you! Here are several famous movie scenes that got it wrong!
- Braveheart - the movie is set in the 13th century, but kilts didn't actually exist until the 16th century.
- Forest Gump - Lt. Dan buys stock in Apple in 1975. Unfortunately, you couldn't buy Apple stock until 1980.
- Back to the Future - the guitar Marty McFly plays at the prom didn't exist until 1958.
- Gladiator - nothing like a dude in the crowd wearing jeans and a t-shirt.
