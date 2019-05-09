11 Movie Flubs To Help You Get Over The Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup Mistake

May 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
coffee_cup

(Photo by Wipada Wipawin)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Continuity errors are inevitable. We're all human, we all make mistakes. Not to mention when you're working on a project set in a different time period, it's hard to go back and forth between worlds.

As you probably already know, Game of Thrones has been dragged all week long after a coffee cup appeared in episode 4. Honestly, it's not that big of a deal. The scene was fairly quick. If you were engrossed in the story, you didn't even notice it. But, for whatever reason people are having a hard time getting over it.

Don't worry though, we're here for you! Here are several famous movie scenes that got it wrong!

  • Braveheart - the movie is set in the 13th century, but kilts didn't actually exist until the 16th century.
  • Forest Gump - Lt. Dan buys stock in Apple in 1975. Unfortunately, you couldn't buy Apple stock until 1980.
  • Back to the Future - the guitar Marty McFly plays at the prom didn't exist until 1958.
  • Gladiator - nothing like a dude in the crowd wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Click HERE to see the rest!

 

Tags: 
GoT
Game of Thrones
coffee cup
continuity
error
scene
movies
flubs
Back To The Future
braveheart
Gladiator
forest gump

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes