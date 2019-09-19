11-Year-Old Girl Scares Off Armed Robber With Loaf Of Bread
An armed robber left a supermarket in southern England after some quick thinking from a father and daughter who where shopping at the time.
The man entered the Express Supermarket clad in a hooded jacket and facemask Monday night, with a knife in his hand. He demanded the clerk empty the register, but before he could make off with even a cent, a father and his 11-year-old daughter began hurling groceries at the potential thief.
The pair pelted the man with a loaf of bread and bottles of orange soda, resulting in the robber immediately leaving the scene.
Sussex Police Detective Constable Noel Simmonds said in a statement, “I cannot praise enough the bravery of the father and daughter who intervened in this knifepoint attempted robbery. There are considerable risks anytime a knife is used or brandished and whilst it is tempting to just view the spectacle of an armed robber fleeing in panic from a young girl, if the suspect is not caught he may try again and next time someone could be seriously hurt.”
Police are still investigating the situation.
Via HuffPost