11-Year-Old Girl Scares Off Armed Robber With Loaf Of Bread

An armed robber left a supermarket in southern England after some quick thinking from a father and daughter who where shopping at the time.

The man entered the Express Supermarket clad in a hooded jacket and facemask Monday night, with a knife in his hand. He demanded the clerk empty the register, but before he could make off with even a cent, a father and his 11-year-old daughter began hurling groceries at the potential thief.

The pair pelted the man with a loaf of bread and bottles of orange soda, resulting in the robber immediately leaving the scene.

Video of Father and daughter scare off armed robber

Sussex Police Detective Constable Noel Simmonds said in a statement, “I cannot praise enough the bravery of the father and daughter who intervened in this knifepoint attempted robbery. There are considerable risks anytime a knife is used or brandished and whilst it is tempting to just view the spectacle of an armed robber fleeing in panic from a young girl, if the suspect is not caught he may try again and next time someone could be seriously hurt.”

Police are still investigating the situation.

Via HuffPost