11.04.19 Fired From America - Selling Fake Doctor's Notes

November 6, 2019
Miles In The Morning
A woman in Louisiana decided she wantedto help high school students.

Innocent enough, right?  Well, she decided the "best" way to help these kids was by forging doctor's notes, and then selling them.  

Fired from America.

