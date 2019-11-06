11.04.19 Fired From America - Selling Fake Doctor's Notes
November 6, 2019
A woman in Louisiana decided she wantedto help high school students.
Innocent enough, right? Well, she decided the "best" way to help these kids was by forging doctor's notes, and then selling them.
Fired from America.
