11.11.19 Fired From America - Mannequin Thief
November 12, 2019
Categories:
What happens when you get caught trying to steal mannequins from a sex shop?
You get Fired from America.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Nov
Sara Bareilles: Amidst The Chaos Tour The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
14 Nov
Join Jim Zippo at Albertsons this Thursday! Albertsons
15 Nov
ICE "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Gaylord Texan Resort
22 Nov
The Peddler Show Arlington Convention
07 Dec
Jay Leno Theatre at Grand Prairie