13 Children Of Firefighters Who Died In 9/11 Graduate From FDNY Academy

On Tuesday, the New York City Fire Department welcomed its new batch of graduates into the force.

Included in the over 300 graduates from the academy include 20 children of firefighters, 13 of which children of first responders who died in 9/11. This makes this graduating class the largest group of legacy graduates in the department’s history.

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said that many of the graduates’ “fathers were killed on Sept. 11, several others died of World Trade Center illnesses, and others lost their lives in the course of their duty, bravely working to save and protect others.”

13 of the newest class of New York City firefighters are children of firefighters who died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.



Six are sons of firefighters or police officers who died of 9/11-related illnesses. https://t.co/PeC7b0nMaz pic.twitter.com/S2vdvo2ZTt — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2019

Nigro went on to say, “Today these 21 legacies are no longer children dreaming of their careers their fathers love, and of serving in the world’s greatest fire department – today, they have fully achieved their dreams.”

Via Fox News