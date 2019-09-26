13 Children Of Firefighters Who Died In 9/11 Graduate From FDNY Academy

September 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
FDNY, Fire Department of New York, Firefighters, Graduation Ceremony, 2014

(Photo by Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

On Tuesday, the New York City Fire Department welcomed its new batch of graduates into the force.

Included in the over 300 graduates from the academy include 20 children of  firefighters, 13 of which children of first responders who died in 9/11. This makes this graduating class the largest group of legacy graduates in the department’s history.  

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said that many of the graduates’ “fathers were killed on Sept. 11, several others died of World Trade Center illnesses, and others lost their lives in the course of their duty, bravely working to save and protect others.”

Nigro went on to say, “Today these 21 legacies are no longer children dreaming of their careers their fathers love, and of serving in the world’s greatest fire department – today, they have fully achieved their dreams.”

Via Fox News

Tags: 
FDNY
Fire Department of New York
graduates
Academy
firefighters
9/11
Children
Parents

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes