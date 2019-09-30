1958 Magazine Article Offers 129 Ways To "Get A Husband"

September 30, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Bride, Groom, Dancing, Wedding, Newlyweds, First Dance

(Photo by Getty Images)

A few weeks back, we discussed old school dating habits that we all would like to see make a comeback.

Well, a woman on Facebook bought a McCall's magazine from 1958 that featured an article on "129 Ways to Get a Husband," and these tips sure are old school!  As Kim Marx-Kuczynski wrote in the post, "it did not disappoint. The whole list is littered with WTF but my personal favorite (#40) has had me randomly busting into laughing fits since I read it three days ago!"

Which is your favorite?!

 

 

 

 

