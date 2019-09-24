21,000-Year-Old “iPhone Case” Found In Depths Of Ocean In Siberia

September 24, 2019
iPhone, Phone, Hand, Woman

Archaeologists have discovered what looks like the world’s oldest iPhone case after exploring the ocean in southern Siberia.

Вижу я, что Наташин Айфон XXL пользуется небывалым успехом в интернете, несмотря на то что найден три года назад и давно опубликован :) А ведь ещё были найдены айподы и мини айфоны... Но учёные как всегда скрывают... И помнит ли кто, откуда мы узнали про имя Наташа?? #Xiongnu #ala_tey #Archaeology #centralasianstudies #Tuva #Тува #Ала_Тей #археология #экспедиция #expedition #Хунну #сюнну #наташинайфон #древнийайфон #Natasha_Xiongnu_iPhone

A post shared by Pavel Leus (@pavel_fahrner) on

The case, found in what is known as Russia’s “Atlantis,” is actually an early belt buckle, made of prehistoric gemstones, and dates to the Xiongnu period, which was more than 2,000 years ago.

Xiongnu period jet belt buckle from the cemetery of Ala-Tey in Tuva, found 2016 #tuva #ala_tey #Alatey #xiongnu #archaeology #Тува #Хунну #археология #ИИМК_РАН #ТАЭ2016

A post shared by Pavel Leus (@pavel_fahrner) on

The belt buckle is around 7 inches long, 4 inches wide, and is made from jet, a gemstone made from pressurized wood, inlaid with coins of mother-of-pearl, carnelian, and turquoise.

Via NY Post

