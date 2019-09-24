21,000-Year-Old “iPhone Case” Found In Depths Of Ocean In Siberia

Archaeologists have discovered what looks like the world’s oldest iPhone case after exploring the ocean in southern Siberia.

The case, found in what is known as Russia’s “Atlantis,” is actually an early belt buckle, made of prehistoric gemstones, and dates to the Xiongnu period, which was more than 2,000 years ago.

The belt buckle is around 7 inches long, 4 inches wide, and is made from jet, a gemstone made from pressurized wood, inlaid with coins of mother-of-pearl, carnelian, and turquoise.

Via NY Post