Toddler Locks Parents Out Of iPad For 25,536,442 Minutes

With all the passwords and codes these days, it's near impossible to keep up with them all. Honestly, it's really easy to lock yourself out of your bank account, phone, or even the iPad. In fact, it's probably already happened to you.

Now, if you own an Apple product, then you know their products have a lock out feature. If you log in incorrectly too many times, it will shut you out for a certain amount of time. In the wrong hands, like those of a child, it might lock you out forever! Or 25,536,442 minutes...whichever comes first.

Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/5i7ZBxx9rW — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) April 6, 2019

Just to clarify, that's 48 years!!! Gotta love a toddler.