Toddler Locks Parents Out Of iPad For 25,536,442 Minutes

April 10, 2019
With all the passwords and codes these days, it's near impossible to keep up with them all. Honestly, it's really easy to lock yourself out of your bank account, phone, or even the iPad. In fact, it's probably already happened to you.

Now, if you own an Apple product, then you know their products have a lock out feature. If you log in incorrectly too many times, it will shut you out for a certain amount of time. In the wrong hands, like those of a child, it might lock you out forever! Or 25,536,442 minutes...whichever comes first.

Just to clarify, that's 48 years!!! Gotta love a toddler.

 

