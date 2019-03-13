Genius Man Creates A Car Cup Holder Specifically For Chick-Fil-A Sauce

March 13, 2019
Miles In The Morning
chick_fil_a

(PHOTO BY LISA MCKINNON/ THE STAR)

Give this man a medal! And a trophy. And any other award that exists...because your life is about to change (for the better) forever. Assuming this new product goes into production ASAP! 

Picture it. You're road tripping across Texas, perhaps to visit grandma's house. You make a quick lunch stop at Chick-fil-a, but you eat it in the car because you don't want to lose any travel time. If you're the driver and order nuggets, where do you put the special Chick-fil-a sauce?

Don't worry! Tim Owens to the rescue! He does 3D printing for a living and created cup holder type device specifically for your nugget dipping pleasure!

Beautiful

Bravo! This man is going places! Now, how do we get one?

