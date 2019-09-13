5-Year-Old Celebrates Birthday With Adorable “Up” Photo Shoot With His Great-Grandparents

September 13, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Flying House, Balloons, Sky, Up

When Rachel Perman asked her five-year-old son Elijah what he wanted for his birthday, he knew exactly what to ask for.

Elijah wanted a photo shoot, and he wanted it in the style of his favorite movie, Up.  

So of course, Elijah dressed up as Russell, and he enlisted the aid of his 90-year-old great-grandparents to dress up as Carl and Ellie.  Of course, Richard and Caroline Bain dressed up for their great-grandson, and they played their roles to perfection!

Elijah’s twin sister Emilee also had a photo shoot for her birthday, deciding to pose with a horse dressed like a unicorn.

Via 10TV

