Annual Sundance Square Christmas Tree Arrives In Fort Worth
November 18, 2019
Earlier today, the giant Christmas tree arrived at Sundance Square.
The 50-foot tree arrived in Fort Worth, where crews will be decorating and placing over 50,000 LED lights on the tree after 9am.
The Christmas Tree has arrived in @sundancesquare for the holidays!! @GoodDayFox4 #GoodDay pic.twitter.com/4HAyD0vIg0— Brandon Todd (@BrandonToddFOX4) November 18, 2019
The annual lighting ceremony will occur this Satruday evening. The free event kicks off at 6 p.m.
Via Fox 4