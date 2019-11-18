Annual Sundance Square Christmas Tree Arrives In Fort Worth

November 18, 2019
Earlier today, the giant Christmas tree arrived at Sundance Square.

The 50-foot tree arrived in Fort Worth, where crews will be decorating and placing over 50,000 LED lights on the tree after 9am.

The annual lighting ceremony will occur this Satruday evening.  The free event kicks off at 6 p.m.

Via Fox 4

 

 

