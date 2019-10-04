60-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Armed Robber At Abilene Bank

Jill Beatty was the first person to arrive at First State Bank in Abilene the morning of September 24.

As the 60-year-old went to unlock the front door, she was confronted by an armed robber, who jumped out of the bushes and forced her inside.

Beatty spent the next 15 minutes alone with the robber, before anyone else arrived. When one of her co-workers finally arrived, Beatty sprung into full momma bear mode.

She attacked the robber, who proceeded to strike her on the top of the head with his gun. The blow hit her glasses, which cut her nose. However, due to her actions, the robber left with nothing, and nobody was seriously harmed.

Police Chief Stan Standridge praised Beatty in a news conference, calling her a “remarkable citizen.” He said, “She showed remarkable calm. She never lost her head. She in fact negotiated with him.”

For her bravery, Standridge presented Beatty with a "Certificate of Commendation” at National Night Out, a community-police awareness-raising event, this past Tuesday.

Via KTXS