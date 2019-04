Oh Thank Heaven! For Beer and Wine from 7 Eleven!!

This is a game changer! We knew the folks over off 635 were smart people when they started delivering via their app a couple of years ago, bot now???? YES! You can order your favorite beer and wine via the 7 Eleven app and have it delivered to your house.

They are rolling this out in 18 cities around the US and of course DFW is on that list!

Cheers!