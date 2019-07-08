'90s Cult Classic "Drop Dead Gorgeous" Now Available For Streaming

July 8, 2019
It's hard to believe that Drop Dead Gorgeous came out 20 years ago.

As beloved as the movie may be now, two decades ago it didn't fare so well at the box office, or with the general public.  At the time, New York Times writer Janet Maslin wrote that the movie contained “what may be a record number of miserably unfunny jokes."  In L.A. Weekly, Manohla Dargis wrote that it had “no metaphoric resonance, no ostensible target, and finally, no purpose outside of its own existence.”

Yeah.  Not great.

Well, the years have been kind to Drop Dead Gorgeous, and two decades later, it is now a certifiable cult classic.  And the best part of all, it is now finally available to stream!  Those with Hulu accounts can relive all the memories from Mount Rose, Minnesota, and the internet is too excited!

 

 

 

Drop Dead Gorgeous is available to stream now!

Via UPROXX

