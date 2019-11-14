Abandoned “Unicorn” Puppy Born With Extra Tail On His Head

November 14, 2019
Narwhal is a very special dog from Missouri.

He has quickly become the delight of the internet due to an extra tail that’s grown on his head.

According to Mac’s Mission, an animal rescue group that specializes in helping homeless dogs with birth defects or those that have suffered abuse, the tail isn’t connected to anything, so chances are it won’t wag on its own.  And luckily, vets say the tail isn’t causing Narwhal any extra pain, either.  

Narwhal appears to be a happy, healthy pup, and Mac’s Mission says he’ll be available for adoption as soon as he grows a bit more!

Via CBS New York

