Listen To 1,500 Strangers Sing The Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way"

February 5, 2019
(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Beer + Backstreet Boys + 1,500 (possibly intoxicated) strangers singing = heaven on Earth!

We've found the most majestic moment of 2019 thus far! Meet the Pub Choir! Back at the end of January, Astrid Jorgensen, Waveney Yasso and Meg Bartholomew managed to get 1,500 total strangers packed into the Tivoli in Brisbane to sing the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way."

This possibly intoxicated crew (at least we hope they were drinking) learned the three part harmony in about 90 minutes! So really, it's kind of a miracle how they pulled this whole thing off and made it sound so great!

Wow!

 

