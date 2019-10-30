Actor And Comedian John Witherspoon Dies At 77

October 30, 2019
Actor John Witherspoon, best known for his role in the 1995 film Friday, passed away in his home Tuesday.

His family said in a statement, “It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77.”

 

Witherspoon started his career in show business as a stand up comedian, and made his television debut doing so in the ‘70s doing so.  In 1995, he was cast as Ice Cube’s father in the cult hit Friday, followed by appearances in the sequels Next Friday, and Friday After Next.   

 

No word yet on an official cause of death.

Via CNN

