Actor And Comedian John Witherspoon Dies At 77

Actor John Witherspoon, best known for his role in the 1995 film Friday, passed away in his home Tuesday.

His family said in a statement, “It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77.”

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.



- The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

Witherspoon started his career in show business as a stand up comedian, and made his television debut doing so in the ‘70s doing so. In 1995, he was cast as Ice Cube’s father in the cult hit Friday, followed by appearances in the sequels Next Friday, and Friday After Next.

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

No word yet on an official cause of death.

Via CNN