Actor James Cromwell Arrested While Protesting At Texas A&M

November 1, 2019
James Cromwell, Red Carpet, Premiere,Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

Academy Award nominee James Cromwell was arrested Thursday afternoon after participating in a protest at Texas A&M.

Cromwell joined a group who was protesting against the university's Duchenne muscular dystrophy research, which used dogs as test subjects up until September 2019.  

The 79-year-old stated before the protest, “Caging and hurting golden retrievers is unethical and bad science, and it needs to end now.”

 

The protest took place at the Memorial Student Center on A&M's campus during a Board of Regents meeting.  He was charged with hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct, posted a $5,000 bond and has since been released from the Brazos County Jail.

Via WFAA

