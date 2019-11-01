Actor James Cromwell Arrested While Protesting At Texas A&M

Academy Award nominee James Cromwell was arrested Thursday afternoon after participating in a protest at Texas A&M.

Cromwell joined a group who was protesting against the university's Duchenne muscular dystrophy research, which used dogs as test subjects up until September 2019.

The 79-year-old stated before the protest, “Caging and hurting golden retrievers is unethical and bad science, and it needs to end now.”

ACTOR IN CUSTODY: @PETA says actor James Cromwell was arrested today at the Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting.



We have reached out to A&M police to ask if he's going to be issued a citation, warning, or be criminally charged. Will update when more info is released. pic.twitter.com/O5PwKY9k2v — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) October 31, 2019

The protest took place at the Memorial Student Center on A&M's campus during a Board of Regents meeting. He was charged with hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct, posted a $5,000 bond and has since been released from the Brazos County Jail.

Via WFAA