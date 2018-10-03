Anna Faris Deletes Instagram Pic In Her Undies After Fans Claim She's "Too Skinny"

Anna Faris is the latest celebrity victim in body shaming. Not because she's overweight, but because she's too skinny.

While gearing up for her latest podcast episode of Unqualified, her producer Michael Sherman snapped a pic of her hovered over the trashcan in her underwear. Of course, Anna being Anna, posted the pic on Instagram saying she was nervous and had pre-show jitters.

Onslaught of body shamers strike Anna Faris https://t.co/aSqggcKiCj @DailyMailCeleb — carol gibbs (@1962cg) October 3, 2018

However, in the celebrity world, a picture is never just a picture. The photo was only up for 15 minutes when Anna was forced to take it down thanks to people commenting on her body. Now, not everyone was mean, there were some that were more concerned about her weight. TMZ managed to find this one...

"You are beautiful at any size. Health is our concern. If you're healthy and happy that's all that matters! Continue to be awesome!"