Adidas Unveils Fashion Line Dedicated To Adam Sandler's “The Waterboy”
Bobby Boucher is the greatest college football player of all time nobody seems to talk about.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Adam Sandler's classic, Adidas will be releasing a limited selection of items related to The Waterboy.
You can pick up SCLSU Mud Dogs jersey, or even a replica of the jacket worn by Coach Klein. You can also pick up an SCLSU hat or water bottle!
High Quality
Check out the Limited Edition SCLSU capsule Collection for the 20th Anniversary of The Waterboy. Coming 10/19
This fit is Insano.
Takin' it back to the Bourbon Bowl, The Waterboy collection is a must cop. Available 10/19.
The items will only be available for a limited time however, through the Adidas website starting October 19th!
