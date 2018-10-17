Adidas Unveils Fashion Line Dedicated To Adam Sandler's “The Waterboy”

October 17, 2018
Adam Sandler, Suit, Smile, Talk Show

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Bobby Boucher is the greatest college football player of all time nobody seems to talk about.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Adam Sandler's classic, Adidas will be releasing a limited selection of items related to The Waterboy.

You can pick up SCLSU Mud Dogs jersey, or even a replica of the jacket worn by Coach Klein.  You can also pick up an SCLSU hat or water bottle!

The items will only be available for a limited time however, through the Adidas website starting October 19th!

Via MovieWeb

