WARNING! Cuteness overload!!!

Fathers and sons have a very special bond, not unlike moms but perhaps just different. There's an unwritten dude thing happening. They can talk to each other about anything and everything. Even if the language isn't there yet.

Ladies be sure to hold on to your ovaries before watching this adorable baby having a really important conversation with dad.

Video of Baby Has A Full Damn Conversation With His Daddy

Dear Lord! That is so stinkin' cute!