Adrian Beltre Pops Up In A JC Penney Ad, As An Actual Customer Because No One Knew It Was Adrian Beltre!

In Texas, if you see Adrian Beltre walking down the street...you know it's Adrian Beltre! However, in L.A., not so much.

If you were wondering how Beltre's been spending his retirement, well, apparently it's shopping at JC Penney. Over the holidays, Beltre and his family were doing some last minute Christmas shopping at a JCP in Los Angeles. While picking up those last couple of items, a JCP commerical production crew filmed Beltre and his family, not knowing that it was former Texas Ranger third baseman Adrian Beltre!!!!!!

Adrian Beltre casually appearing in a JC Penney commercial ------ pic.twitter.com/Rm9oy5nJnx — -- (@SteeloCity) January 25, 2019

The best part...Beltre just went with it!