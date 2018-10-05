Nooooooooo! It's the day we superhero fans have been dreading. Chris Evans is officially done playing Captain America.

After 8 amazing years and wrapping up Avengers 4, Chris Evans says goodbye to Captain America forever. The actor took to Twitter to thank the cast and crew, saying...

"Thank you for the memories."

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Ugggggg. We are so sad. No one can replace him!