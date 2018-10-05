Chris Evans Says Goodbye To Captain America

October 5, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
chris_evans

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Nooooooooo! It's the day we superhero fans have been dreading. Chris Evans is officially done playing Captain America.

After 8 amazing years and wrapping up Avengers 4, Chris Evans says goodbye to Captain America forever. The actor took to Twitter to thank the cast and crew, saying...

"Thank you for the memories."

Ugggggg. We are so sad. No one can replace him!

Tags: 
captain america
chris evans
goodbye
avengers 4
marvel