NASA Responds To Marvel Fans' Pleas To Rescue Tony Stark

Last Friday, Marvel dropped the first official trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Sadly, it looks like Iron Man aka Tony Stark has been marooned in space with no connection to the outside world.

As much as we love the Avengers, we know they aren't real, right? However, that little detail didn't stop Marvel fans from reaching out to NASA for help.

Hello Mr @NASA can you please rescue Tony Stark he's stuck somewhere in outer space and his food and water supply ran out four days ago his oxygen levels are depleting WE DONT KNOW HOW LONG HE HAS BEFORE HE DRIFTS OFF PLEASE pic.twitter.com/nlsISwYAVK — -- adie (@yeheypizza) December 9, 2018

After being bombarded with tweets to save Tony Stark, NASA did offer some advice...

Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man pic.twitter.com/zavXrsPljq — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2018

So basically, we have to do the work? Or how about you fly to Mars like you did for Matt Damon!