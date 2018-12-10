NASA Responds To Marvel Fans' Pleas To Rescue Tony Stark

Last Friday, Marvel dropped the first official trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Sadly, it looks like Iron Man aka Tony Stark has been marooned in space with no connection to the outside world.

As much as we love the Avengers, we know they aren't real, right? However, that little detail didn't stop Marvel fans from reaching out to NASA for help.

After being bombarded with tweets to save Tony Stark, NASA did offer some advice...

So basically, we have to do the work? Or how about you fly to Mars like you did for Matt Damon!

