Just A Couple Of Texans Keeping It Classy, Beto O'Rourke & Ted Cruz Pose For A Pic In The Airport Post-Senate Race

The rest of the political world could learn a thing or two from Texas.

After an intense Senate race here in the greatest state in the United States, Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz are showing us all how it should be done. Meaning you can still be friends even when you have different political views.

Believe it or not, but Beto and Ted ran into each other in the Houston airport a couple of days ago. Of course that encounter could have easily gone south, but instead, the two took a pic together! It even goes much further than that, apparently the two along with a few other people carried on a civil conversation too.

@BetoORourke & @tedcruz, thank you for showing us the best of America today @ IAH. Thanks for the conversion, courage, humility, and inspiration. Post-election doesn’t mean the conversation and civic engagement stops—in fact, it means the opposite. Thanks for your public service! pic.twitter.com/uVepvKQrW8 — Tiffany Easter (@TiffanyEaster) November 13, 2018

And that's how it's done!