Liam Hemsworth Shares A Pic Of What's Left Of His House, It's Nothing But Ashes
The California wildfires have been devastating. Property and houses have been destroyed by the flames, leaving virtually nothing behind but ashes. Just about every celebrity living near Hollywood has had to evacuate. Some have even lost their home.
Sadly, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are two of the celebs that have been hit pretty hard by the fire. Their Malibu house was completely destroyed. While;e they're sad about the loss, they do realize what's important in life...that they're safe, their animals are safe, and they recognize how amazing it is to see the city of Malibu come together and support each other.
It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn
Uggg it's truly heartbreaking. However, Liam and Miley are turning their tragedy into some good for others. Shortly after this pic was posted, Liam and Miley donated $500K to The Malibu Foundation.
Wow! That's fantastic.