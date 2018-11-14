Liam Hemsworth Shares A Pic Of What's Left Of His House, It's Nothing But Ashes

The California wildfires have been devastating. Property and houses have been destroyed by the flames, leaving virtually nothing behind but ashes. Just about every celebrity living near Hollywood has had to evacuate. Some have even lost their home.

Sadly, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are two of the celebs that have been hit pretty hard by the fire. Their Malibu house was completely destroyed. While;e they're sad about the loss, they do realize what's important in life...that they're safe, their animals are safe, and they recognize how amazing it is to see the city of Malibu come together and support each other.

Uggg it's truly heartbreaking. However, Liam and Miley are turning their tragedy into some good for others. Shortly after this pic was posted, Liam and Miley donated $500K to The Malibu Foundation.

Wow! That's fantastic.