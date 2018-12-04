Good News! Friends Is NOT Leaving Netflix

How does this rumor even get started???

On Monday, gossip spread all around the U.S. that Netflix was getting rid of the TV show Friends starting in 2019. Almost immediately, mass hysteria broke out across the internet. Social media was all up in arms. It was crazy!

Thankfully, that terrible news just isn't true. Even Netflix had to make the announcement that Friends is staying put, all comfy and cozy in your streaming queue.

And there you have it! We have at least one more year with our favorite TV show. Whew!