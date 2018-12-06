Heather Locklear Is Headed Back To Rehab

December 6, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Heather Locklear is headed back to rehab. This time her stay may be a little longer than the typical 30 days.

Since Heather Locklear's most recent incident, she's been on psychiatric hold. As of Wednesday, the psychiatric hold has been lifted, but that means Locklear is headed back to rehab. According to Daily Mail, she will be held in an inpatient treatment facility for an indefinite period of time.

It sounds like this stent in rehab is at the wishes of her family. A source says...

"She’s now in rehab - everyone hopes she will get a lot of it this time."

We hope she gets all the help she needs.

