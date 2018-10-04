Damon Wayans Is Leaving Lethal Weapon At The End Of Season 3

After all the Clayne Crawford drama, Damon Wayans is leaving Lethal Weapon.

According to TMZ, Wayans will stick around until season 3 wraps, but after that...he's gone. In a interview with Electronic Urban Report on Wednesday, Wayans said, "I'm a 58-year-old diabetic and I'm working 16 hours a day..." Then proceeded to channel his inner Murtaugh, telling the reporter he's "too old for this."

As for Wayans future, well, it looks like he's headed to the stage.