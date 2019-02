On Tuesday, Bradley Cooper's ex-wife, Jennifer Esposito, went viral for one little word. "HA". That was her comment on a post by David Spade, who implied that something was going on between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Well, apparently, the internet did not like Esposito's comment. And after some backlash, she took to Twitter and Instagram to clarify her word.

so confused. I get off a flight to see a comment I made of “HA” to a joke from @DavidSpade has gone wild!?. Has everyone gone mad? Somehow I’m insulting an X by laughing at a joke someone else made? Pls take your insanity elsewhere — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) February 26, 2019

She also made a video about the drama.

There you have it. She was laughing at a friend's joke. Nothing more, nothing less.