Best Landlord Ever Tells Tenants They Can Skip The December Rent To Give Their Family A Great Christmas

'Tis the season for feel good stories! So yeah, get the tissues out because you're about to meet the greatest landlord of all time!

We all know someone who has fallen on hard times. Unfortunately, it can happen to the best of us. But somehow you manage to survive and keep paying the bills. Most of the time that goes unnoticed. And then there's landlord Jack, who not only noticed his tenants struggle, but did something wonderful to help out...he told them they could skip the December rent to give their family a "good and decent Christmas."

