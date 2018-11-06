Best Landlord Ever Tells Tenants They Can Skip The December Rent To Give Their Family A Great Christmas

November 6, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
calendar
Categories: 
Features
KLUV Christmas
Shows
Your Morning Links

'Tis the season for feel good stories! So yeah, get the tissues out because you're about to meet the greatest landlord of all time!

We all know someone who has fallen on hard times. Unfortunately, it can happen to the best of us. But somehow you manage to survive and keep paying the bills. Most of the time that goes unnoticed. And then there's landlord Jack, who not only noticed his tenants struggle, but did something wonderful to help out...he told them they could skip the December rent to give their family a "good and decent Christmas."

I'm not crying, I have a tear gland issue. It's medical. --

A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on

So many feels right now!

Tags: 
Letter
tenant
landlord
rent
Christmas
waived

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes