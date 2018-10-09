Jennifer Garner Is Hilariously Bad At Taking Selfies

God bless Jennifer Garner and her willingness to share the not so flattering pictures on social media.

On Monday, Jen made a pit stop on Ellen. Besides the interview, Jen also managed to take the best worst selfie we've ever seen. And lucky for us, she posted it on Instagram!

Apparently, Ellen had to give her some serious selfie tips. You know to help her avoid future photos like the one above.

By the way, we also found out that Jennifer has a few new chickens at her house which are named after Ellen!