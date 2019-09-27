Airline Introduces Baby Map So Passengers Can Avoid Screaming Infants

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who enjoys sitting next to a screaming baby on a plane.

Japan Airlines has developed a new tool to make sure that never happens to you again.

The airline has created a map that displays the seats where a baby will be sitting, so when you book your flight, you can avoid them at all costs. The airlines websites reads, “Passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen.”

Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board.



Please take note, @qatarairways: I had 3 screaming babies next to me on my JFK-DOH flight two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/kQYQFIqqCD — Rahat Ahmed (@dequinix) September 24, 2019

And for those traveling with babies, JAL has offered several accommodations to make your journeys all the easier.

The airline will provide a number of strollers for rent in the airport, and will accept baby strollers as checked baggage for free. Passengers with infants will also enjoy priority boarding, and will offer hot water for bottles, along with diaper changing facilities on board.

Via CNN