Alcohol And Coffee The Key To A Longer Life, Study Finds

December 28, 2018
Now, we've been saying this for years, but apparently, researchers at UC Irvine have found that the key to longer life might be as simple as a little bit of alcohol, and a little but of coffee.

The study at the UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders began in 2003, intending to find what exactly make people live past the age of 90.  Researchers found that people who indulged in moderate amounts of alcohol and coffee lived longer than those who abstained from either! They also found that those in their 70s who were even a little overweight lived longer than their counterparts!

You can read the more from the study HERE.

Hey, go ahead and have that extra glass of wine, now.  It’s for your health!

Via ABC7

