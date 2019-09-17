Alex Trebek Back In Chemotherapy After Numbers 'Went Sky High"

Unfortunately, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back in chemotherapy.

Trebek had ceased his treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer, though is headed back to treatment after his numbers reportedly went "sky high." Trebek told Good Morning America, "I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, 'Good, we're gonna stop chemo, we'll start you on immunotherapy.'"

Alex Trebek reveals to @tjholmes he will need to undergo another round of chemotherapy as he begins the new season of @Jeopardy. “Cancer is mysterious in more ways than one.” https://t.co/7UgSClQdI5 pic.twitter.com/B0kxEM0Eg2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 17, 2019

Unfortunately, Trebek's numbers elevated, and he also reportedly lost 12 pounds in one week. Doctors then advised the TV host to resume chemotherapy.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has a special announcement about his cancer treatment. We wish him well as he continues his fight! https://t.co/LMJBVWekK3 pic.twitter.com/d2x6l3HIVN — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2019

Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy! since 1984. He is contracted to host the show until 2022.

Via CBS News