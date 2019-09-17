Alex Trebek Back In Chemotherapy After Numbers 'Went Sky High"

September 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Alex Trebek, Red Carpet, 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, 2019

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Unfortunately, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back in chemotherapy.

Trebek had ceased his treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer, though is headed back to treatment after his numbers reportedly went "sky high."  Trebek told Good Morning America, "I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer.  So we were all very optimistic. And they said, 'Good, we're gonna stop chemo, we'll start you on immunotherapy.'"

Unfortunately, Trebek's numbers elevated, and he also reportedly lost 12 pounds in one week.  Doctors then advised the TV host to resume chemotherapy.

Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy! since 1984. He is contracted to host the show until 2022.

Via CBS News

 

Tags: 
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy!
Cancer
chemotherapy
treatment
health
TV
Television

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes