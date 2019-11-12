Alex Trebek Chokes Up Reading Contestant’s Heartfelt Message During “Final Jeopardy”

During Monday’s “Tournament of Champions” event on Jeopardy!, one contest took his opportunity to thank Alex Trebek in the most heartfelt of ways.

Contestant Dhruv Gaur used his answer in “Final Jeopardy” to write Trebek a message of love, that made the 79-year-old choke up and fight back the tears.

This is so touching. pic.twitter.com/6KQ7MBNzDc — Yashar Ali -- (@yashar) November 12, 2019

Though Trebek has continued as host even after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this past March, he has relented that his time as host may be coming to an end. He said in a recent interview, "I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish."

Via CBS News