Alex Trebek Is Done With Chemotherapy, Back To Work On "Jeopardy!"

Alex Trebek is back!

The 79-year-old announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March, but says he is "back in action" following "a lot" of chemotherapy. Trebek said in a video posted to the Jeopardy! Twitter page, "I'm on the mend and that is all I can say right now."

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

The 36th season of Jeopardy! begins September 9.

Via Fox News