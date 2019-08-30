Alex Trebek Is Done With Chemotherapy, Back To Work On "Jeopardy!"

August 30, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Alex Trebek, Red Carpet, 7th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, 2010

(Photo by SIPA USA/SIPA)

Alex Trebek is back!

The 79-year-old announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March, but says he is "back in action" following "a lot" of chemotherapy.  Trebek said in a video posted to the Jeopardy! Twitter page, "I'm on the mend and that is all I can say right now."

 

The 36th season of Jeopardy! begins September 9.

Via Fox News

