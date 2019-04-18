Alex Trebek Wraps On Season 35 Of Jeopardy, Takes A Moment To Thank Fans & Announce Season 36!

Alex Trebek isn't letting stage 4 pancreatic cancer get him down. In fact, the iconic host just wrapped on Season 35, but not before updating his fans on his health.

First of all, Trebek thanked his fans who have sent him messages and cards of encouragement over the last couple of months. He also let fans know that his therapy is going well and that he's feeling good. And then he dropped this...he will be back for season 36!!!! Woohoo!

Video of That’s a Wrap on Season 35! | JEOPARDY!

So glad to hear he's doing well! We'll see you in September!