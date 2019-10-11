All-Female Flight Crew Flies 120 Girls To NASA Headquarters To Inspire Female Aviators

A Delta flight manned by an all-female crew, carrying 120 girls to NASA headquarters wanted to encourage more girls to enter into a career that many feel is a “male-dominated industry.”

The Delta “WING” flight, Women Inspiring our Next Generation, flew girls between the ages of 12 and 18 from Salt Lake City to NASA headquarters in Houston in order to “to draw attention to the need to close the gender gap in aviation and promote STEM careers.”

.@Delta flies 120 girls to NASA to promote gender equality in annual all-female WING Flight https://t.co/I4KlfZ1ZW5 — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) October 6, 2019

Once the flight arrived in Houston, the girls toured NASA's Mission Control Center, the Johnson Space Center, and Space Center Houston.

.@nmoralesnbc took part in an incredible experience aimed at inspiring girls to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.



She joined Delta and 120 girls on the fifth annual “WING” flight with an all-female flight team on the ground and in the air! pic.twitter.com/sP7FAFpveX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 7, 2019

Of the 609,306 pilots in the U.S., about 7% are women, according to 2017 data from the Federal Aviation Administration's Aeronautical Center. There are also no female flight navigators.

Via ABC News