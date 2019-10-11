All-Female Flight Crew Flies 120 Girls To NASA Headquarters To Inspire Female Aviators

October 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Female, Pilots, Cockpit, Airplane

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

A Delta flight manned by an all-female crew, carrying 120 girls to NASA headquarters wanted to encourage more girls to enter into a career that many feel is a “male-dominated industry.”

The Delta “WING” flight, Women Inspiring our Next Generation, flew girls between the ages of 12 and 18 from Salt Lake City to NASA headquarters in Houston in order to “to draw attention to the need to close the gender gap in aviation and promote STEM careers.”

 

Once the flight arrived in Houston, the girls toured NASA's Mission Control Center, the Johnson Space Center, and Space Center Houston.

 

Of the 609,306 pilots in the U.S., about 7% are women, according to 2017 data from the Federal Aviation Administration's Aeronautical Center. There are also no female flight navigators.  

Via ABC News

Tags: 
NASA
Delta
Flight
Aviators
Women
Girls
Pilots
Flight Crew
Houston
Local
Texas

Recent Podcast Audio
Sybil Interviews Disney's Sr. Digital Product Manager Gabe Agudelo KLUVFM: On-Demand
Family has fun in the ocean while on the Disney Dream cruise
Sybil Interviews Jimmy Lynett Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
Mickey and Minnie Mouse watch Disney Dream cruise the open water
Sybil Interviews Nathaniel Palma About Guest Experience KLUVFM: On-Demand
Disney Dream on her maiden voyage
Sybil Interviews Jennifer Haile Tinn Disney Marketing Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
Miles In The Morning Interviews Jordan Craig About A Walk On Role KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes