Alligator Spotted Hanging Out Under Sign Warning About Alligators

Visitors to any park in the entire Florida area can expect to be warned about alligators present in the area.

This proved to be as true as can be at a Tampa park, where an alligator was spotted relaxing under one of these very signs.

Tampa police wrote on Facebook, “Folks, we cannot stress enough that warning signs are there for a reason. It has a slightly humorous cartoon of an alligator on it, but they are no laughing matter!”

Multiple officers assisted in the removal of this “very large, and very angry alligator” from Rowlett Park in Tampa.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also has a nuisance gator hotline, where residents can call in if they spot a gator that they believe poses a threat to people, pets, or property.

Via Fox 13