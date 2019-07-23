Amazon Driver Caught Pooping In A Yard After Making Delivery

July 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Delivery Man, Cardboard, Box, Vehicle

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

A woman in the UK received more than she bargained for when she ordered a package from Amazon.

Security footage caught the driver taking a squat in her yard and defecating on her property after making a delivery.  He can be seen tossing what appears to be toilet paper after doing the deed, and hopping over the fence and making his way.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the driver in question works for a third-party delivery service outsourced by the online shopping giant.  They said in a statement, "We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers.  We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience and offer our support."

Via NY Post

Tags: 
amazon
delivery
Driver
Yard
Poop
gross
security camera

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes