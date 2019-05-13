Amazon Prime Is Taking Us To The Moon!

May 13, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Who wants to travel to the moon???

Good news! It may be happening sooner rather than later thanks to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. One of his other companies called Blue Origin is planning trips to the moon starting sometime in 2024. Now just to clarify, these moon trips will not be dropping off, just a quick fly by, but still really cool!

Apparently, the plan is to partner with NASA at some point too. And who knows, maybe go to Mars!

