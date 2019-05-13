Amazon Prime Is Taking Us To The Moon!

Who wants to travel to the moon???

Good news! It may be happening sooner rather than later thanks to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. One of his other companies called Blue Origin is planning trips to the moon starting sometime in 2024. Now just to clarify, these moon trips will not be dropping off, just a quick fly by, but still really cool!

Blue Origin is building the infrastructure needed to unleash the next generation of dreamers. I met these young people today, and the future is in great hands. #BlueMoon @clubforfuture pic.twitter.com/F2zPM5PngM — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 9, 2019

Apparently, the plan is to partner with NASA at some point too. And who knows, maybe go to Mars!