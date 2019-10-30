Amazon To Offer Free Grocery Delivery For Prime Members
October 30, 2019
As the competition for home grocery delivery heats up, Amazon has taken the necessary steps to expand its food delivery business.
The company has just announced that grocery delivery will be free for its Prime members. Before today, Amazon charged Prime members $14.99 a month for its online grocery delivery service.
Prime just got even better. Now members get fast, FREE grocery delivery from @AmazonFresh and @WholeFoods. https://t.co/yYoeBccVBM pic.twitter.com/T7G2IbFZ59— Amazon.com (@amazon) October 29, 2019
Amazon will be rolling out the new service in phases. Prime members who haven't yet ordered groceries can request an invitation. Amazon didn't confirm when it will start taking on new grocery-delivery customers.
Via CNN