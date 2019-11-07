Amazon Opens 4-Star Store At Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre

Amazon has begun to dip its toes into physical retail locations, and Frisco is lucky enough to be part of it.

The online retail giant has just opened its sixth 4-star store, inside of Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre.

The idea is that everything inside the store has been rated “four stars or higher,” and is a top seller or new and trending item on their website.

The @amazon 4-Star store opens today at Stonebriar Mall in Frisco. It’s the 6th store of its kind in the country, and first in Texas! pic.twitter.com/ug3xnl24ot — Hanna Battah (@HannaBattahFox4) November 6, 2019

With 4-star, Amazon wants to make it simple to discover items from across top categories, including consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, and games.

It’s just the sixth location of its kind for Amazon, and the first in Texas.

Via Biz Journals