American Girl Selling $5,000 Doll Covered In Swarovski Crystals

With the holidays right around the corner, no doubt the kiddos are starting to ask about Christmas presents.

And for little girls, we're sure they have their eyes set on a brand new American Girl Doll.

Well you might want to avert their eyes from this one!

American Girl is selling a doll completely COVERED in Swarovski crystals. Only three will be made available, at their flagship stores in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, to the tune of $5,000 each!

American Girl teamed up with Swarovski for an American Girl Holiday Collector doll. The doll will cost $5,000 and there are only three for sale. pic.twitter.com/E3cJ1pN7m2 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 6, 2019

Jamie Cygielman, American Girl's general manager, said in a company press release, "This year, we’re taking the anticipation to a whole new level featuring a first-ever collaboration with Swarovski. We can’t wait to light up the city together with our dazzling holiday window displays, and inside the store we’ll wow fans with our limited-edition collector dolls."

The dolls will be on display through December 31 before they're sold.

Via USA Today