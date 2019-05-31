William H. Macy Buying Graduation Balloons Is So Surreal

Mom might be going to jail, but the graduation party must go on!

Just a few weeks ago, Felicity Huffman plead guilty in the college bribery scandal that shook Hollywood. Huffman paid out $15,000 to fix her daughter's SAT scores for college. As we already know, that's illegal. In fact, Huffman is currently awaiting sentencing. However, it's highly likely she won't see more than four months of actual jail time.

Ironically, amid all of the scandal, Huffman's husband, William H. Macy was spotted buying graduation balloons.

I will never recover from seeing this photo of William H. Macy holding "congrats grad" balloons. pic.twitter.com/pMFZ4r5Q7O — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) May 30, 2019

This pic is so surreal! It's also unclear who he was buying the balloons for, but more than likely it would be for his 18-year-old daughter Sofia who is graduating high school.