William H. Macy Buying Graduation Balloons Is So Surreal

May 31, 2019
Miles In The Morning
willian_h_macy_felicity_huffman

(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Mom might be going to jail, but the graduation party must go on!

Just a few weeks ago, Felicity Huffman plead guilty in the college bribery scandal that shook Hollywood. Huffman paid out $15,000 to fix her daughter's SAT scores for college. As we already know, that's illegal. In fact, Huffman is currently awaiting sentencing. However, it's highly likely she won't see more than four months of actual jail time.

Ironically, amid all of the scandal, Huffman's husband, William H. Macy was spotted buying graduation balloons.

This pic is so surreal! It's also unclear who he was buying the balloons for, but more than likely it would be for his 18-year-old daughter Sofia who is graduating high school.

Tags: 
Graduation
High School
sofia
Daughter
balloons
william h macy
Felicity Huffman

