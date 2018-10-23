Amy Schumer Is Pregnant!!!
October 23, 2018
Congrats are in order for Amy Schumer and hubby Chris Fischer! The couple made the official announcement on Monday that they are pregnant!
Of course, Amy didn't really beat around the bush with the announcement. In fact, she cropped her face onto Meghan Markle's body to announce the news to her fans.
About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!
Schumer also had her friend Jessica Yellin make the announcement on her Instagram story too, you know just to make it official.
Congrats again to Amy and Chris on their future little bundle of joy!