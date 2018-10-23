Amy Schumer Is Pregnant!!!

Congrats are in order for Amy Schumer and hubby Chris Fischer! The couple made the official announcement on Monday that they are pregnant!

Of course, Amy didn't really beat around the bush with the announcement. In fact, she cropped her face onto Meghan Markle's body to announce the news to her fans.

Schumer also had her friend Jessica Yellin make the announcement on her Instagram story too, you know just to make it official.

Congrats again to Amy and Chris on their future little bundle of joy!