Amy Schumer's Pregnant Photo Shoot Involves Chasing Ducks In The Buff!
Amy Schumer is owning her baby bump! Showing it off for all the world to see.
As a comedian, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Schumer would want a different approach when it comes to maternity photos. While these aren't her official maternity photos, they are definitely different. During a photo shoot for the NY Times in an upcoming feature article, Schumer can be seen running naked through woods of New Orleans, while chasing ducks.
On a chilly Nola morning it’s best to chase ducks with nothing weighing you down except a baby. Photo by @heathersten for the @nytimes on a rainy night it’s also a good idea. Thank you @zinomanjason for your profile on me. Brutally honest. My favorite kind of honesty. See you in another 10 when you write about me again. Article on nytimes.com
Besides being sick during the majority of her pregnancy, it looks like Schumer is loving it!