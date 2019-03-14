Amy Schumer's Pregnant Photo Shoot Involves Chasing Ducks In The Buff!

March 14, 2019
amy_schumer

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Amy Schumer is owning her baby bump! Showing it off  for all the world to see.

As a comedian, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Schumer would want a different approach when it comes to maternity photos. While these aren't her official maternity photos, they are definitely different. During a photo shoot for the NY Times in an upcoming feature article, Schumer can be seen running naked through woods of New Orleans, while chasing ducks.

On a chilly Nola morning it’s best to chase ducks with nothing weighing you down except a baby. Photo by @heathersten for the @nytimes on a rainy night it’s also a good idea. Thank you @zinomanjason for your profile on me. Brutally honest. My favorite kind of honesty. See you in another 10 when you write about me again. Article on nytimes.com

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Besides being sick during the majority of her pregnancy, it looks like Schumer is loving it!

